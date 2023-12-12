SD retail landscape gearing up for challenges in 2024

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a few years now since the pandemic through everything on a wild ride. Local businesses were at the front of that ride as well, trying to navigate a changing landscape and still be able to keep the lights on. While 2023 was a more normal year, some in the South Dakota retail industry are highlighting some challenges they see in 2024.

At Monday’s Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary meeting, a panel of those involved with the retail industry said the end of 2023 isn’t showing good signs for 2024 right off the bat.

“I feel like we talk about this every year, but for some reason this year is just hitting a little different. It feels a little bit more dire,” Brienne Maner said, the panel’s moderator and the President of Startup Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson said that workforce is still the number one issue that businesses are facing, and that doesn’t look to change headed into next year. What has changed is that supply chains have improved this past year, and they’re operating near pre-pandemic levels. He said that’s a good sign for small businesses in South Dakota, but still high levels of inflation will play a bigger challenge next year.

“Most businesses, high level, would identify workforce still as their number one challenge, inflation as number two, and supply chain as number three,” Sanderson said.

While the latest Sioux Falls sales tax report for September shows slight improvements over last year, some are not confident that that will continue when October’s report comes out. That’s especially true as businesses are having to pay more in costs and expenses already. So any improvement over last year will only offset those extra costs.

“The increase in their rent, the increase in their cost of goods, the increase in what they’re having to pay all of their people. That is going to exceed two to three percent, I would venture to say,” Jodi Schwan said, the founder of Align Content Strategy and editor of SiouxFalls.Business.

Sanderson also noted the increased use of A.I. from national and international companies as a threat to South Dakota businesses. Because those companies can quickly take consumer data and turn that around to make targeted ads for cheaper products, it will be hard for small businesses to reach people for online ads.

“You can utilize A.I. to immediately replicate the interest of the particular person based on a whole variety of factors, including the places where they go on the web and the things that they buy, and the stuff that they look at, and social media and all that kind of stuff,” Sanderson said. “Package it really quickly, and then turn around and kick that into ads that appeal to you, so you just can’t help but click. Those are the kinds of things that, honestly, the mom and pop main street business owner in Platte are having a hard time getting their mind around. They just are.”

But there are some things that those on the panel believe will help Sioux Falls and South Dakota as a whole if those fears come true. For one, they said that cities and towns should continue to try and bring events to downtowns or retail areas no matter what the event is actually for, because people will trickle into nearby businesses. Sanderson also said that businesses have found ways to grow and thrive during the worst of the pandemic, so he believes they will adapt if inflation, workforce, and A.I. continue to be a challenge.

“Retail is not dying, and I’d say the exact same thing today. What it is doing is it’s constantly evolving,” Sanderson said.

