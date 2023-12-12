SDSU's Mark Gronowski is a student of the game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits host Albany Friday night for a spot in the FCS champio0nship game in Frisco, TX on January 7th.

And it should make SDSU fans even more confident knowing that they QB spends so much time preparing for each opponent. The Walter Payton Finalist is a gifted football player for sure. And Mark Gronowski is a leader as well which is really important.

But the one thing most fans don’t know is how much time he spends watching video. He’s a student of the game and wants to be as prepared as possible each week.

SDSU Junior QB Mark Gronowski says, “I’m really just looking for tendencies on how guys are lining up and how they line up results in a coverage they are going to run. Maybe some guys are pretending they’re not blitzing and just by their mannerisms you can see that they are going to end up blitzing. So it’s just some of those little things that you start to pick up on after watching film for a while.”

Mark O asks, Doesn’t it make it more fun for you to be able to do that?

Mark G says, “Yeah for sure. It adds a new aspect to the game that kind of makes it a challenge almost to try and pick up on some of those things so you can execute them in a game and it makes it more satisfying when you see it in a game and you can make a play on it...”

Another reason why his teammates love their quarterback so much. He’s doing whatever he can to give his Jackrabbits an edge.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.