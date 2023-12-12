Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU's Mark Gronowski is a student of the game

Jacks QB spends plenty of time watching tape to prepare
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits host Albany Friday night for a spot in the FCS champio0nship game in Frisco, TX on January 7th.

And it should make SDSU fans even more confident knowing that they QB spends so much time preparing for each opponent. The Walter Payton Finalist is a gifted football player for sure. And Mark Gronowski is a leader as well which is really important.

But the one thing most fans don’t know is how much time he spends watching video. He’s a student of the game and wants to be as prepared as possible each week.

SDSU Junior QB Mark Gronowski says, “I’m really just looking for tendencies on how guys are lining up and how they line up results in a coverage they are going to run. Maybe some guys are pretending they’re not blitzing and just by their mannerisms you can see that they are going to end up blitzing. So it’s just some of those little things that you start to pick up on after watching film for a while.”

Mark O asks, Doesn’t it make it more fun for you to be able to do that?

Mark G says, “Yeah for sure. It adds a new aspect to the game that kind of makes it a challenge almost to try and pick up on some of those things so you can execute them in a game and it makes it more satisfying when you see it in a game and you can make a play on it...”

Another reason why his teammates love their quarterback so much. He’s doing whatever he can to give his Jackrabbits an edge.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash near Beresford
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program

Latest News

Konner McQuillan is wrapping up his brilliant Northwestern career in another NAIA title game
Konner McQuillan does whatever it take to help Northwestern win
It's been an amazing freshman year for Bergen Reilly with top-ranked Nebraska Volleyball
Bergen Reilly's freshman season with the top-ranked Nebraska volleyball team has been amazing
Baltic boys upset 5th-ranked Dell Rapids Monday night in hoops
Baltic boys upset 5th-ranked Dell Rapids in their home floor Monday
10pm Sportscast Monday, December 11th
10pm Sportscast Monday, December 11th