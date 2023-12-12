Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club to host festive celebrations

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club is gearing up for a big show and a celebration of winter break.

On December 17, the 8th annual Holiday Show will take place at 2 p.m. Ticket information for the Winter Wonder Show is available here.

Then, on December 22, elementary and middle school students can use their day off to join the School’s Out Skate Christmas Party from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Scheels IcePlex. The $35 registration fee includes skate rentals, crafts, Spiritwear giveaways, treats and trinkets.

Club Director Riley Block and Program Coordinator Raegan Klein joined Dakota News Now in the studio to discuss the events more.

