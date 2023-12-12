Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club to host festive celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club is gearing up for a big show and a celebration of winter break.

On December 17, the 8th annual Holiday Show will take place at 2 p.m. Ticket information for the Winter Wonder Show is available here.

Then, on December 22, elementary and middle school students can use their day off to join the School’s Out Skate Christmas Party from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Scheels IcePlex. The $35 registration fee includes skate rentals, crafts, Spiritwear giveaways, treats and trinkets.

Club Director Riley Block and Program Coordinator Raegan Klein joined Dakota News Now in the studio to discuss the events more.

