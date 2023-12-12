SiouxFalls.Business Report: J.H. & Sons expands to Twin Cities; Invictus Pizza, La Michoakanita & Thai 10 open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business joined Dakota News Now to talk about a Sioux Falls retailer expanding to the Twin Cities, as well as new food offerings from Invictus Pizza, La Michoakanita and Thai 10.

A Sioux Falls men’s retailer is making a big splash in the Twin Cities.

J.H. & Sons has opened a store inside the Galleria Shopping Center in Edina, Minnesota, putting its storefront among such big luxury names as Louis Vuitton and Tiffany.

It’s the third J.H. & Sons, which is a retail concept from the Halberstadt family, which now is a third-generation family business specializing in men’s clothing.

It has evolved with the industry offering a mix of casual and formal wear, and the design of the Sioux Falls store also has a local connection as it was done with Sioux Falls designer Lenae Schwartz.

The Halberstadts said they thought about opening in the Twin Cities for a while, but it wasn’t until a team came together to run it following the closure of longtime men’s store Hubert White that it became a reality.

As the Sioux Falls area continues to grow, we’re seeing more and more restaurants pop up.

A number of new food and beverage options are opening closer to home — just in time for the holidays.

Invictus Pizza is a new local create-your-own concept that opened in the former Pizza Rev this week.

That restaurant had a loyal following that made an online effort for its reopen.

The new local version includes not just more pizza options but calzones and salads.

A new ice cream shop on Minnesota Ave. from the owner of Giliberto’s definitely seems like one to check out with a mix of sweet and savory from paletas to milkshakes and other frozen treats, plus Mexican street food.

Finally, the former Subway on N. Minnesota Ave. is now a new Thai restaurant.

Thai 10 has an express-style format with curry dishes, pineapple fried rice and spring rolls among the menu items.

