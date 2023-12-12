South Dakota’s butcher shortage creating a challenge for hunters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With meat processing continuing to be in high demand in South Dakota, hunters are having a difficult time getting their game processed. According to Kari Heller, owner of Borderline Butchering in Brandon, for a lot of processors, it’s because there isn’t enough time, “it’s a matter of time, and I think also having the facility to do it, I know there are some lockers that have to bring in special refrigeration just to hang the deer.”

Hunters still have the option of bringing in the meat if they’re prepared to do some of the work. “Right now we’ve encouraged hunters if they’re okay on deboning their animal and just bringing the meat in, we’re more than happy to grind it up and even add some fat to it, some seasoning as well, but in terms of hanging the animal and cutting it, processing it, right now we’re just too busy to do that,” said Heller.

Heller says one of the main reasons processors are so busy dates back to the COVID-19 pandemic, “with COVID there was a bigger demand, I think a lot of people saw prices go up drastically, in that short time there was such a demand they were even limiting meat, so why not bring you animal into a place where you can get it butchered, it’s your meat, you have it, you have the cuts you want.”

One of the ways processors are addressing the butcher shortage is by offering on-the-job training. “I know a lot of places will do on-the-job training, and things like that, that’s what we do here, we do on-the-job training, so we can take somebody off the street and bring them in, if they’re a great fit here we’ll get them trained up here and good to go after that,” says Nathan Streich, Animal Scheduler at Borderline Butchering.

Despite the 55 to 60-hour weeks, Streich says the work is satisfying, “it’s all about the locality for me, you know, it’s local animals, local farmers, local people, farm-to-table. That’s what it is for me.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.