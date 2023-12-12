Spearfish man convicted in 2022 shooting death of his wife

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Spearfish man has been convicted in the 2022 shooting death of his wife.

On Thursday, Dreau L. Rogers was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree.

According to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, Rogers was also found guilty of six drug-related charges and five charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

The trial took place in Deadwood.

Destiny Rogers of Spearfish died on Jan. 22 of last year after a shooting that took place in a Spearfish residence. Dreau Rogers was later arrested and charged in the shooting.

Rogers will be sentenced on Jan. 2 in Deadwood.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison, according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

