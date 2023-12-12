Avera Medical Minute
The Table Ministry holds ‘Live Nativity’

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A live nativity is happening in “South Dakota’s only church in a bar” this weekend.

On Sunday, the Table Ministry — a church that worships at Shenanigans Sports Bar in Sioux Falls — will host an event featuring music, actors and live animals.

Inside will be hot cocoa, a bake sale and Santa Clause.

For more information about the Dec. 17 event, visit facebook.com/thetableministrysiouxfalls.

