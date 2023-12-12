Why Shangri-La was the only applicant for Minnehaha County marijuana dispensary license

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two years ago, 21 business owners filed a total of 79 applications to attain one of five medical marijuana dispensary licenses in the city of Sioux Falls.

A ping pong ball lottery at city hall determined which five businesses would garner the coveted licenses. A packed room watched in palpable anticipation. One of the “winners” yelped in jubilant glee.

“I still can’t believe it,” East River Farms LLC co-founder Josh Winter said after the event, laughing and smiling. “I’m high — on excitement.”

Winter admitted part of that elation came from the possible windfall from operating one of the city’s first places medical patients could access legal cannabis.

Two years later, the one dispensary license for Minnehaha County was up for grabs. Over the course of a month, only one group applied.

Shangri-La LLC — a multi-state operation based out of Missouri that already has a cultivation center in Brandon where marijuana buds are grown and then sold to local dispensaries — has signed up to set up its own shop in the Pyro Fireworks facility on East Arrowhead Parkway on the far east side of Sioux Falls, just outside the city limits. The company is waiting for final approval from the county and will also need to have a conditional use permit approved for the site.

That structure is just three doors down from the old Alibi bar, which was to be the site of the county’s one dispensary until Genesis Farms LLC gave up its license in September. Genesis Farms LLC’s chief operating officer Emmett Reistroffer cited “circumstances beyond our control, such as the adjacent highway redesign, engineer and contractor delays/lack of availability, and potential annexation into the City of Sioux Falls.”

Reistroffer also told Dakota News Now on Sept. 27 that it would be simply too time-consuming and expensive to renovate the Alibi, and punting on the dispensary license would “allow us to stay fully focused on our mission at our other locations.” Genesis Farms has eight stores across South Dakota, including a massive structure at I-229 and Minnesota Avenue.

One group’s discarded license appears to be another group’s treasure — even if not a single other business owner decided to apply after Genesis Farms gave it up.

“It’s a big deal for us,” said TJ Cameron, the chief operating officer for Shangri-La’s cultivation center in Brandon who will have that same role at the dispensary in Sioux Falls. He also co-owns the Pyro Fireworks building.

The main reason Shangri-La went after the license — location. The five Sioux Falls dispensaries are located in the southwest quadrant of the city. Tea and Hartford, both west of Sioux Falls, also have dispensaries.

“Patient access is a really big deal for the east side of town,” Cameron said. “It’s similar to all other growth — Dawley Farms, Target, Walmart. Everything comes to the east side a little bit late to the game, but it’s important to have accessibility for our community and our patients.”

In other words, there’s a market there. Just not enough of a market for any potential owners and operators to come rushing like they did for the Sioux Falls licenses two years ago.

Why is that? What changed in two years?

“A few of the people came into this market speculating to operate on a potential recreational market have gotten a little bit of cold feet,” Cameron said.

It goes back to 2020, when 54 percent of South Dakota voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in November of 2020. The convincing will of the voters likely sprung potential dispensary owners into vying to be the state’s first shops where all people could legally buy cannabis.

Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment. Though the Republican governor opposed marijuana legalization as a social ill, her administration’s arguments in court centered on technical violations to the state constitution.

A week after those potential dispensary owners turned out for the city’s lottery on Nov. 17, 2021, the state’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that nullified recreational marijuana.

Reistroffer knew back then what he and other dispensary owners have come to discover the last two years.

“It’s really a non-profit until we get to a fully regulated market,” Reistroffer said after the lottery.

Still, Reistroffer and the state’s other dispensary owners were hopeful voters would again pass recreational cannabis in November of 2022. But that didn’t happen.

Shortly after his letter to Minnehaha County that stated Genesis Farms’ forfeiture of their lease, another local dispensary owner told Dakota News Now he had zero interest in seeking that lease and expanding his business.

“There’s definitely not the money everybody thinks there is in the medical marijuana market,” B.J. Olson of Unity Road in Hartford said. “I just truly don’t feel the need is really there for another dispensary. It’s a very large investment, and, really, right now, given the market with the number of patients and number of dispensaries, the economics don’t add up at all.”

Since becoming the state’s first non-tribal medical cannabis dispensary in June 2022, Olson has cut Unity Road’s staff from 10 to six.

“We got everything down to a bare minimum just to make it right now,” Olson said.

That is because of the lack of available customers. To even be allowed into medical cannabis dispensaries, let alone purchase products, potential customers must have a medical practitioner examine their need for the medicine, then be approved by the state. As of Dec. 4, there were still fewer than 13,000 approved patients in South Dakota while “an upward of 50,000 have various medical needs” that would make them eligible, according to Reistroffer.

Olson estimated the odds are currently 1 in 15 for anyone who applies for their medical cannabis license. His deductive reasoning for such a low rate is the three major healthcare systems in South Dakota — Sanford Health, Avera, and Monument — err on the conservative side in instructing their physicians on the baselines for approving a patient’s medical cannabis application.

With limited customers comes limit chances of profit. So, why even open a dispensary?

For Cameron, there are two main reasons. The first is he is confident Shangri-La can buck the trend and maybe make a buck on medical marijuana, which has everything to do with the multi-state operation company’s track record.

“Most MSO’s enter markets assuming they’ll become recreational,” Cameron said. “The headquarters and home of our MSO is in Missouri, but they operated successfully and profitably in multiple dispensaries in a medical market and that’s why we chose them as partners.

“Since then, Missouri has gone medical and it’s created an astronomical increase in revenue for those facilities.”

Yes, Cameron has confidence that voters will approve recreational marijuana in the November 2024 election. On Nov. 17, exactly two years after Genesis Farms LLC became one of the five lottery winners of Sioux Falls, Reistroffer submitted a draft initiated measure.

You can read the draft explanation here. It is the second initiated measure to legalize marijuana that has been submitted in 2023. If approved, the measure would need to get 17,509 signatures to appear on the 2024 ballot.

In the meantime, Cameron is not unlike other local cultivators and dispensary owners in his passion for helping the patients who qualify for it. For him, it is personal.

In 2015, his father had Stage 4 cancer and took the only legal medicine he could — opioids. It turned him into a “vegetable on a table,” Cameron said.

“When I cleaned his house up, there was every opioid I was aware of — morphine, hydrocodone, oxycodone.”

Those pharmaceutical drugs left Cameron’s father without an appetite, which withered his body to the point “his calves were the size of my ankles, if not wrists,” and Cameron would not allow his father to hold Cameron’s six-month old son because he was too weak and might drop the infant.

Knowing he had only a few months to live, Cameron’s father decided explored cannabis, even though it was illegal. TJ was skeptical, given the potential legal consequences and his politically conservative nature.

“But, when I saw what it did for the last 90 days for his health and quality of life, it changed my world,” Cameron said.

THC-infused cannabis capsules all of a sudden turned the patient from a vegetative state to coherent, with rediscovered motor skills, ability to talk, and appetite. Better yet, Cameron could trust his father to hold the only grandson he’d ever have before passing away.

This all inspired Cameron to hop into the cannabis business, first as a cultivator and now as a retailer. Initially, Cameron applied for and secured a license for a dispensary in Brandon, but later passed on it because he estimated the size of the Brandon market was too small for two retailers.

Dakota Herb — whose dispensary is right behind the Shangri-La cultivation center — was and is the lone dispensary in town, and Shangri-La was already providing it with cannabis.

“We decided, let’s start growing and selling to the market while we identify the best place for retail,” Cameron said. And now, Shangri-La has found it.

Cameron plans on Shangri-La’s Brandon-grown cannabis being only one-third of the product sold at the East Arrowhead Parkway store. The other two-thirds of cannabis product will come from other cultivators and manufacturers in the market.

“It’s all about patient accessiblity and selection,” Cameron said.

Shangri-La hopes to have its opening on April 20.

Yes, that’d be 4/20 — a day when cannabis-oriented celebrations take place all around the world and a nod to the popular marijuana smoking slang phrase “celebrate 4:20.”

And, no, that date is not a coincidence. It is a very intentional launching date for Shangri-La.

Meanwhile, around the Fourth of July, for those 10 days during legal fireworks selling season, Pyro Fireworks will still take up its part of the same building where Shangri-La will sell cannabis.

That’s right — legal marijuana one side. Fireworks on the other.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.