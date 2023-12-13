Avera Medical Minute
Biden to give remarks at infrastructure panel meeting

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will be giving remarks Wednesday at a White House meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

The council includes executive leaders from private sector and government who advise the White House on how to reduce physical and cyber risks and improve the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors.

Biden’s remarks come on the same day the House is planning a vote to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into him, and the same day his son Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena, saying he’ll only speak in an open hearing and not behind closed doors.

It’s not known if the president will talk about these developments.

Hunter Biden gives a statement on Capitol Hill. (CNN)

