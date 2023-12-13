Avera Medical Minute
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement responded to the scene of a fatal traffic collision Wednesday morning, and the city has confirmed a 50-year-old man is dead.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, around 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday emergency personnel were notified of a school bus that struck a pedestrian.

The bus was traveling west on 12th Street and made a left turn to go south on Garfield Avenue. A 50-year-old man crossing Garfield Avenue was struck by the bus. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to a traffic alert from the Sioux Falls Police Department, all of West 12th Street between South Williams Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue has been closed.

The accident is under investigation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

