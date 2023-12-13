Disability-friendly businesses get a new look

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Businesses in Sioux Falls that employ those with disabilities will be getting a new look as the Disability Inclusion Partner Awards rebrands.

The Employment Disability Resources (EDR) and the City of Sioux Falls Disability Awareness and Accessibility Review Board (DAARB) partnered up and held a press conference on Tuesday to reveal the new name and branding at Camille’s Sidewalk Café.

The awards were previously designated the Disability Friendly Recognition Program awards and were given to local businesses that employed at least one person with a disability. Businesses that were previously recognized in that program qualify for the Disability Inclusion Partner Awards.

“The Disability Inclusion Partner awards give us the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate businesses in our local community who promote a diverse, inclusive workplace culture where employees with disabilities can thrive,” said Vicki Stewart, Executive Director of Employment Disability Resources. “These partner businesses are essential to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities to work in a wide range of industries and continue to expand the workforce while providing a career path forward.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.