Dordt falls for the first time this season in loss to South Dakota State

South Dakota State hands Dordt their first loss of the season in 66-54 game in Brookings.
By Cooper Seamer and SDSU Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State women’s basketball team topped Dordt, 66-54, Tuesday evening at Frost Arena.

Trailing by nine, 40-31, at halftime, the Jacks clamped down on defense in the second half and held the Defenders to just 14 points over the final 20 minutes. In total, the SDSU defense forced 15 turnovers - five of which were steals - and blocked 10 shots.

Madison Mathiowetz poured in a career-high 21 points on the night. She was 8-for-14 from the floor with three 3-point baskets. Mathiowetz also grabbed five rebounds. She is the third Jackrabbit with a 20-plus-point game this season.

Brooklyn Meyer finished with 17 points at a .500 clip, 10 rebounds and four blocks. This is her second consecutive double-double and her fifth of the season.

Paige Meyer added 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Tori Nelson scored 10 points to go with five boards and three blocked shots.

SDSU led 20-17 after 10 minutes, but Dordt regained the lead in the second and used hot shooting to take a nine-point lead at halftime. The Dordt offense put up 23 points in the second period as the Defenders shot 62 percent from the floor. On the other end, SDSU was held to 11 points in the quarter and shot just 19 percent with three made field goals.

The Jacks began to chip away at the deficit with three 3-pointers over the first four minutes of the third quarter to get back within five, 47-42. Following a single Dordt free throw, SDSU ended the third quarter on a 14-2 run and led 56-50 with 10 minutes to play.

SDSU held Dordt to only four points in the fourth quarter and ended the game with eight straight points over the final 3:20.

Dordt was led by 22 points from Bailey Beckman. The Defenders move to 12-1 on the season.

Recap courtesy of SDSU Athletics Communications.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Dordt falls for the first time this season in loss to South Dakota State
