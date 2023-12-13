First hearing held for an ordinance to revise voting precincts in Sioux Falls city limits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In November, Lincoln and Minnehaha counties saw changes to their voting precinct boundaries, for Minnehaha this was the first update in more than a decade. This first hearing was for an ordinance to place another handful of new precincts in place within city limits. From the changes seen in November, these new precincts overall will reduce legislative splits as well as the amount of time voters will have to spend standing in lines.

The Sioux Falls City Clerk, Jermery Washington stated that, “No changes were made to any council districts at all, so the voters wherever they voted at at the last election will be voting in the same areas this year, but some of the voters will have different precincts that they’re gonna be voting in.”

City officials said they intend to send out postcards to residents to inform them what their new precincts will be to minimize any confusion surrounding the matter. They also said there will be a map with the proposed precinct boundaries that will be available on the city’s website and that more information will be provided at an upcoming informational meeting.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.