Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Super 8® by Wyndham
Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday...
Cass County toddler dies after being hit, killed by SUV
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland bond vote
UPDATE: 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote fails
Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Dakota News Now lends a hand at the Empire Mall Gift Wrap Booth
Dakota News Now lends a hand at the Empire Mall Gift Wrap Booth
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen
Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
HorsePower therapeutic riding center entering 39th year
HorsePower therapeutic riding center entering 39th year