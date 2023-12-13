Avera Medical Minute
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement

Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement(KEVN/KOTA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Grand Gateway Hotel has issued its apology for online statements made by Connie Uhre, one of the hotel’s owners, saying that Native Americans would no longer be allowed on their property. That apology was a condition of a settlement in a federal lawsuit over alleged racial discrimination at the hotel.

That statement says, in part, “Ms. Uhre’s comments were not consistent with the values or policies of our company or of our businesses, the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge. The statement continues, “We deeply regret the pain or harm Ms. Uhre’s statements have caused within our Native American Community. We want to make clear that we welcome all Native Americans to the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge.”

The statement also says, “In acknowledging that Ms. Uhre’s comments were wrong, we also want to acknowledge the remarkable Native American families who live and work within our community. We treasure our many relationships with Tribal members over the years.”

