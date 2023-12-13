Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Roosevelt pick up early season boy’s basketball wins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg picked up a win over Sioux Falls Lincoln, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt defeated O’Gorman in the Sanford Pentagon to keep their hot starts to the seasons.

Click the video player to see highlights from Tuesday’s action. More ranked scores can be found below.

- 1AA Sioux Falls Roosevelt-49, 4AA O’Gorman-41

- 2AA Harrisburg-81, Sioux Falls Lincoln-61

- 3AA Mitchell-69, Huron-42

- 2A Hamlin 68, Flandreau-27

- 3A Dakota Valley-87, Beresford-63

- 1B De Smet-59, Clark/Willow Lake-50

- 2B Castlewood-75, Elkton/Lake Benton-32

- 4B Viborg-Hurley-66, Bridgewater-Emery-34

