HorsePower therapeutic riding center entering 39th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - December 13th is National Horse Day, which is a special day for one Sioux Falls non-profit. HorsePower, established in 1985, is preparing for its 39th year when its next session starts on January 15th.

Eric Hartel is the Executive Director of HorsePower and explains what the program offers.

“We do therapeutic riding, we also do groundwork, we do hippotherapy, we do independent riding, we do a lot of things out here but it is primarily therapeutic services with horses,” said Hartel.

The facility, located 10 miles west of Sioux Falls, has both an indoor and outdoor riding arena. The indoor arena is heated, which makes it possible to offer their programming year-round.

“For those that have limited physical capabilities, they’re able to stretch and try new things with a horse. It helps with balance because you’re sitting on a horse and you’re using your leg muscles and your back muscles to prop yourself up. There’s just a ton of benefits physically and mentally because you feel stronger, you feel more confident because you’re directing this big beautiful gentle animal and you’re under control,” said Hartel.

In addition to the physical benefits, Hartel says there are numerous mental benefits to horseback riding as well.

“Anxiety and depression are a big reason why you’d want to be around horses and certainly, at HorsePower. Horses help with both of those things naturally, just being around horses relaxes you, makes you feel comfortable, and I’ve experienced that myself where I had a really busy day and just started helping groom the horses and I felt myself relaxing just immediately because here I am in front of this big powerful animal,” said Hartel.

More information on the programs available at HorsePower is available at: https://horsepowersf.com/.

