Lake County Commission denies agenda item requests

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there are no current applications for CO2 pipelines in South Dakota, Summit Carbon Solutions representatives said the company plans to re-file.

Knowing that another CO2 pipeline application could be coming, some landowners are requesting the topic be placed on their local county commission agenda.

One landowner claims the commission in his county refuses to add it to the agenda.

When the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission announced its denial of both Navigator and Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline applications, one thing was made clear. The local county decisions about pipeline placement and setbacks were not to be overruled by the PUC. But a Lake County man says his local government is refusing to place CO2 pipelines on their agenda.

Lifetime Lake County resident Charlie Johnson would like to discuss a topic at the county level:

“Concern about the CO2 pipelines coming through, not only in my neighborhood but throughout South Dakota,” said Johnson.

“And if it’s allowed to be put in, I’ll be farming on top of the CO2 pipeline.”

He also worries about the safety concerns if a CO2 pipeline is placed near another pipeline.

The Dakota Access Pipeline, which runs through Lake County, transports up to 750 to a thousand barrels of crude oil each day.

“What I understand about 200 feet parallel with the Dakota Access pipeline to each of those pipelines from the other,” said Johnson.

He and others have requested CO2 pipelines be placed on the Lake County Commission agenda.

”But it comes down to one word: nothing,” said Johnson.

“Could not have a community meeting. They have not had the item on the agenda for the county commission,” he said.

While Lake County Commission administrative officer Shelli Gust confirms they have not placed CO2 pipelines on their agenda and quotes state law why they don’t have to, Dakota News Now did find an agenda item from October of 2021 where Dan Lederman, representing Summit Carbon Solutions, made a presentation, with Gust assisting.

While some South Dakota counties are establishing larger setbacks for CO2 pipelines, Johnson believes the concerns of landowners are falling on deaf ears in Lake County.

“The only setback that we have in Lake County is 50 feet,” said Johnson.

A dispersion model, released by Navigator, using similar pressure and pipe diameters, showed an emergency response rupture of an eight-inch pipe affecting just under 3,000 feet. A worst-case scenario of a 20-inch pipe could affect 4,250 feet.

“And I don’t think one life is worth a project. Regardless of what size or what scope it is,” said Johnson.

Dakota News Now asked Summit Carbon Solutions for an update on their plans. A spokesperson said, “We look forward to submitting our application with the South Dakota PUC once we have a route through the state that is mutually agreeable to all parties.”

