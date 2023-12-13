Names released in fatal crash near Beresford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning that left three people dead.

Around 5:00 a.m. on December 9, a stolen vehicle report led the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to a farm operation. Around 5:37 a.m., law enforcement discovered an accident scene at 291st Street near 468th Ave. northwest of Beresford.

It was discovered that a 2014 Ram 1500 Sport was driving eastbound on 291st Street and left the roadway to the right and went airborne over a driveway. The vehicle landed in the south side ditch and rolled.

Three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, including 20-year-old Gerard Duane Muller of Parker, 19-year-old Kaydence Marie Nygaard of Beresford, and 18-year-old Collin Allen Hlavac of Irene.

A fourth occupant, 20-year-old Hayden Kristofer Aaron Hall of Davis, fled and was later located and taken to a nearby hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

