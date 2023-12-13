Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Names released in fatal crash near Beresford

Wednesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have released the names of those involved in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning that left three people dead.

Previous Coverage:

Around 5:00 a.m. on December 9, a stolen vehicle report led the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to a farm operation. Around 5:37 a.m., law enforcement discovered an accident scene at 291st Street near 468th Ave. northwest of Beresford.

It was discovered that a 2014 Ram 1500 Sport was driving eastbound on 291st Street and left the roadway to the right and went airborne over a driveway. The vehicle landed in the south side ditch and rolled.

Three of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, including 20-year-old Gerard Duane Muller of Parker, 19-year-old Kaydence Marie Nygaard of Beresford, and 18-year-old Collin Allen Hlavac of Irene.

A fourth occupant, 20-year-old Hayden Kristofer Aaron Hall of Davis, fled and was later located and taken to a nearby hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Super 8® by Wyndham
Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland bond vote
UPDATE: 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote fails
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday...
Cass County toddler dies after being hit, killed by SUV

Latest News

Dakota News Now lends a hand at the Empire Mall Gift Wrap Booth
Dakota News Now lends a hand at the Empire Mall Gift Wrap Booth
Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a...
Pierre man indicted on first-degree, second-degree murder charges in stabbing death
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen