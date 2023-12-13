Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

O’Gorman and Wagner winners in Tuesday high school girl’s basketball action

O’Gorman picked up a win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, while Wagner beat Sioux Falls Christian to pick up early season wins.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman picked up a win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, while Wagner beat Sioux Falls Christian to pick up early season wins.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Tuesday’s action. Some ranked teams’ scores are listed below.

- 1AA O’Gorman-58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt-16

- 2AA Sioux Falls Washington-55, Yankton-36

- 3AA Sioux Falls Jefferson-55, Brandon Valley-48

- 1A Wagner-57, 5A Sioux Falls Christian-41

- 4A Vermillion-55, West Central-31

- 2B Lyman-66, 4B Sully Buttes-48

- 3B Centerville-60, Freeman Academy/Marion-4

- 5B Ethan-83, Andes Central/Dakota Christian-44

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
Three dead in Saturday morning crash near Beresford
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks
Sioux Falls man arrested for arson, vandalizing casinos
Super 8® by Wyndham
Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County
Loose cattle leads to arrest in Sioux County

Latest News

O’Gorman picked up a win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, while Wagner beat Sioux Falls Christian...
O’Gorman and Wagner winners in Tuesday high school girl’s basketball action
Harrisburg picked up a win over Sioux Falls Lincoln, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt defeated...
Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Roosevelt pick up early season boy’s basketball wins
Harrisburg picked up a win over Sioux Falls Lincoln, and Sioux Falls Roosevelt defeated...
Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Roosevelt pick up early season boy’s basketball wins
South Dakota State hands Dordt their first loss of the season in 66-54 game in Brookings.
Dordt falls for the first time this season in loss to South Dakota State