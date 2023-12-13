O’Gorman and Wagner winners in Tuesday high school girl’s basketball action

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman picked up a win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt, while Wagner beat Sioux Falls Christian to pick up early season wins.

Click the video player above to view highlights from Tuesday’s action. Some ranked teams’ scores are listed below.

- 1AA O’Gorman-58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt-16

- 2AA Sioux Falls Washington-55, Yankton-36

- 3AA Sioux Falls Jefferson-55, Brandon Valley-48

- 1A Wagner-57, 5A Sioux Falls Christian-41

- 4A Vermillion-55, West Central-31

- 2B Lyman-66, 4B Sully Buttes-48

- 3B Centerville-60, Freeman Academy/Marion-4

- 5B Ethan-83, Andes Central/Dakota Christian-44

