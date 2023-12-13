Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pierre man indicted on first-degree, second-degree murder charges in stabbing death

Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a...
Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a Pierre residence. The investigation continues.(Pierre Police)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Hughes County State’s Attorney Casey Deibert have announced that a Pierre man has been indicted on first-degree murder and second-degree murder charges for the Nov. 30, 2023 stabbing death of a Rapid City woman.

David J. Shangreaux, Jr., 23, of Pierre also was indicted on an aggravated assault charge.

He was indicted on Tuesday, Dec. 12, by a Hughes County Grand Jury.

Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a Pierre home. The investigation continues.

Shangreaux Jr. is being held in Hughes County Jail on a $300,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is on Jan. 16, 2024. As per the U.S. Constitution, he is presumed innocent.

Pierre Police has investigated the case with the assistance of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office will be responsible for prosecuting the case.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Super 8® by Wyndham
Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland bond vote
UPDATE: 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote fails
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday...
Cass County toddler dies after being hit, killed by SUV

Latest News

A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Dakota News Now lends a hand at the Empire Mall Gift Wrap Booth
Dakota News Now lends a hand at the Empire Mall Gift Wrap Booth
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen