Someone You Should Know: A fixture of high school football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For as long as most people can remember, South Dakota high school football has had one constant in Kim Nelson.

Nelson played a variety of sports in his high school and college days, and despite being determined to avoid his father’s chosen path, he just couldn’t walk away from the world he had always known.

“I was pretty determined not to be a coach when I first started college, but I just couldn’t see myself not being involved in sports when school was over, and it looked like the best way to do that was to coach something. So, I changed about halfway through and I took an extra year to make sure I had all the classes I needed and that kind of thing. I met my wife and we got married a year before I graduated. I don’t know what else I could be good at. I think maybe, my dad was a coach for his whole life and my uncles were too and so, I knew a lot of coaches and I thought I could do that. When I got my first job, I found out it’s not as easy as it looks,” said Nelson.

Kim stumbled into his first head coaching job in the town of Milbank. This was a very humbling start to his historic coaching career.

“I learned very quickly the first year that I don’t know enough yet. We lost our first game 7-6. I thought, ‘We should’ve won it.’ Played our next game, it was our arch-rival Ortonville and they came out and scored within three plays, three pass plays in a row. I noticed that the three receivers they threw to, nobody was guarding them. I thought, ‘That’s my job.’ I got to figure this out. I learned what I don’t know and the whole year was like that. We only won two games,” said Nelson.

Milbank isn’t where he stopped though, eventually coaching at larger schools and growing his knowledge and community. From Milbank, he moved on to Rapid City Central, developing that team before moving on to Washington High School, Edina, MN, and Eventually to Roosevelt High School. As he reminisced, Nelson found one thing to be true about his journey.

“Every place I went made me a better coach and a better person and made me understand young people better,” said Nelson.

After 45 years, This coach has some advice for football players, though we could all stand to hear it.

“So many things can be learned in sports. I think, in football, I’m really glad I’ve kind of focused on football more than any other. I’ve coached other sports too and played other sports, but football is such a team game. You can’t have two or three really good players and win with just that. You have to have 30 or 40 good players and guys that are willing to do something that is really hard. When you find those guys, then you got a chance to be successful. I think in life, when you are working at a job if you’re the boss, if you can find the right people to work for you and do their job and you can trust them to do it right, then you’re going to be successful, they’re going to be successful and the whole company is going to prosper from that,” said Nelson.

The journey of football doesn’t end as Kim Nelson retires from Roosevelt High School. He has accepted a volunteer position with the University of Sioux Falls football team and will continue to share his expertise on and off the field.

