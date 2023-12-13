South Dakota State squares off against Albany for ticket to return to FCS Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a slow start on Saturday, South Dakota State got going even with the windy weather to put away Villanova in the FCS Quarterfinals. They’re at home one more time this season in the semifinals, facing a program that they’ve never seen before.

The Jackrabbits were able to pull away from the Wildcats in the second quarter winning 23-12. Now they host the number five seed in the country; the Albany Great Danes, who went on the road to defeat Idaho last week.

Jackrabbits head coach Jimmy Rogers says Albany’s offense will produce challenges, and they’re a team that plays with a lot of determination on defense.

On the flip side, Albany’s head coach Greg Gattuso says the Jacks’ D will be tough to exploit and make a whole lot of opportunities on offense.

“I think their quarterback plays with a ton of moxie. You can tell he’s a winner, and their guys respect him. Extremely competitive, resilient team. They just kept battling throughout the whole game. They never hung their head. Their defensive line is really good. They’ve got two really good defensive ends that, if you don’t account for them they’ll make you pay,” Rogers said.

“They are a physical group of guys. I think the thing that we’ve talked about internally is, I think coach Ambrose put it best today, is that some defenses play to the call that the coach gives them. The great defenses understand the call, and understand the the weak spots of the call, and what’s coming. I think they’re exceptional at that,” Gattuso said.

Gattuso also made note of South Dakota State’s win streak of 27 right now. That win last week for the Jacks moves them into third overall in FCS history.

The Great Danes played Richmond in the second round of the playoffs before going on to beat the Vandals last week in Moscow. This is also the first time Albany has ever made the FCS Semifinals.

