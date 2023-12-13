State report: After a patient reported sexual abuse, care facility left her at a homeless shelter

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - The state of Iowa has fined a Correctionville healthcare facility after a report found the facility left a woman at a homeless shelter after she reported forced sexual acts.

The allegations, which occurred at Correctionville Specialty Care, are now under criminal investigation.

According to a report from the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals & Licensing (DIAL), the resident was discharged into a homeless shelter one day after a nurse at Correctionville Specialty Care reported discussing the sexual abuse allegations in a leadership meeting.

The facility has been fined more than $45,000, but according to the DIAL, those fines are currently suspended.

According to the report, the resident of Correctionville Specialty Care reported the following: “With his right hand, (the staffer) grabbed the back of her neck, pulled her hair and shoved her head into his lap.”

While the resident couldn’t recall the exact date of the incident, state investigators determined the staffer worked on Oct. 12, 2023, and that it rained that night, which the victim reported.

In the report, a nurse said the “leadership” team discussed the resident’s abuse allegations on Oct. 24, 2023, about 12 days after the incident.

In the report, the regional coordinator said they did not talk about the allegations at that meeting, but the resident was abruptly discharged to a homeless shelter the next day.

Investigators found the resident was only given thirty minutes to pack, and had to dump some of her items because the homeless shelter only allowed two bags worth of items.

Workers at the homeless shelter also complained because they said they weren’t equipped to handle someone from a specialty care facility. The report found that the woman was admitted to the hospital the night she was left at the shelter.

In the report, facility officials say the resident’s transfer had been planned for all along. But while investigators found the resident was supposed to be transferred eventually, that transfer was supposed to be to a rehab center, not a homeless shelter.

According to the report, the facility’s administrator at the time confronted the victim and accused the victim of trading sexual favors for cigarettes. According to an interview with police referenced in the report, the victim reported that the staff member sent the victim a video of the staff member masturbating.

A representative for Correctionville Specialty Care denied our request for an on-camera interview.

While the facility declined an on-camera interview, they sent us a general statement.

It reads, in part, “We launched an extensive internal investigation into this matter and have taken immediate action to ensure the safety of our residents. Involved parties are no longer employed by Care Initiatives.”

As for its violations, DIAL found the facility should have some of its penalties increased three-fold because of past class 1 and 2 violations. DIAL also found a violation for not immediately reporting the incident, and violation of a section meant to prevent resident abuse.

The report says facility officials did call state authorities on Oct. 24, the day of the “leadership” meeting, but they didn’t do so until 9:35 that night.

The Woodbury County sheriff tells KTIV the allegations are under criminal investigation. Though it’s unclear if that investigation only focuses on the alleged sexual abuse, or the facility’s actions more broadly.

“We have investigated allegations of inappropriate behavior between a team member and a prior resident. We take these matters very seriously. We have and continue to cooperate with the Department of Inspections, Appeals & Licensing and area law enforcement in their investigations. Additionally, we launched an extensive internal investigation into this matter and have taken immediate action to ensure the safety of our residents. Involved parties are no longer employed by Care Initiatives. Our top priority is the care and well-being of our residents, and we do not tolerate any behavior that compromises their trust and confidence.”

