Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen Police Department, three vehicles were stolen overnight and two have been recovered after being damaged in crashes.

All three vehicles were reported stolen between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. There was no information provided on the still-missing third vehicle.

Police suspect there are also stolen firearms that have not yet been reported. They also need the public’s help collecting surveillance footage.

“We are asking for people who live in the following areas to check their home surveillance cameras for any leads on suspects: 900 block of 7th Ave NE, 1400 block of 8th Ave NE, 700 block of 23rd Ave NE, and 4th Curve,” stated a post from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911.

The criminals were at it again last night. Between midnight and 7:30 am, there were three stolen vehicles reported in...

Posted by Aberdeen, SD Police Department on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

