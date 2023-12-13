Avera Medical Minute
Warmer temperatures are back

Maybe a few sprinkles Friday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The wind has switched to a more southerly direction which will warm us up for the rest of the week. We’re looking at a lot of 40s for highs today with a pretty good chance at some 50s by Thursday! Even on Friday we’ll still be mild and in the 40s.

Speaking of Friday, there will be a slight chance of a light rain/snow mix that moves in through the eastern parts of the area, but any precipitation that falls would be incredibly light and not impact travel at all. Our 10 Day Forecast is looking mainly dry. This weekend we’ll be in the 40s for highs with more sunshine.

The precipitation trend is to look to keep us overall dry as our chances for a white Christmas continue to slowly dwindle.

