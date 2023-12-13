Avera Medical Minute
Washington Pavilion and Siouxland Libraries to launch ‘Read the Book, See the Show’ program next week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries is teaming up with the Washington Pavilion for a new program that uses library programming and incentives for live theater performances based on books.

The first offering will be “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which will be at the Pavilion next month.

“The book oftentimes has more details, kind of think of the story in its own way, and when you see the show you see things completely differently. So we are going to enhance those experiences for our customers and this partnership will allow that for our communities,” said Washington Pavilion Chief Operating Officer Kerri DeGraff.

Starting Dec. 18, library cardholders can get $20 off select tickets for the show.

More information can be found at SiouxlandLib.org.

