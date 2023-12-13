Avera Medical Minute
Washington Pavilion’s Live & Local series to feature Andrea Ross

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Janice Gilbert & Andrea Ross and Robbie Erhard will be the headliners of the next Live & Local show at the Belbas Theater.

Live & Local is a monthly performance series presented by the Washington Pavilion that highlights local talent within our community. On Wednesday, we were joined by internationally renowned Broadway and jazz singer Andrea Ross to discuss her upcoming performance on December 21.

