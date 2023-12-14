ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota will not be denying vanity plate requests based on the plate being deemed “offensive to good taste and decency.”

The state has agreed to amend its personalized license plate law. This is part of a settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Lyndon Hart. Hart submitted a request for a personalized plate reading “REZWEED” and that request was denied after state officials deemed it to be “in bad taste.”

Hart had intended the plate to refer to his business Rez Weed Indeed. The business legally sells marijuana on Native American reservations, and its mission promotes tribal sovereignty.

Before the settlement, the state could deny a vanity plate application if it was found to be offensive to good taste and decency.

“There were some that really appeared to be benign, like ‘FRITOS’ was applied for and denied. We did see a pattern that if folks were conveying a message of hate, or an abbreviation of hate, that if it was an outward-facing projection of hating someone, it would be denied, but if it was a request of people to not hate the driver or ‘don’t hate me,’ things along those lines, those were approved,” said Stephanie Amiotte, Legal Director of the ACLU Wyoming and Dakotas chapter. “We also saw patterns of anything related to Christianity or God, some of that was approved, yet anything that referred to a devil or abbreviation for devil, that was denied.”

Amiotte is satisfied with the settlement reached.

“We are confident that the consent decree has alleviated our First Amendment concerns around the ‘Good Taste and Decency’ standard. All the relief that we requested in the complaint was granted in the consent decree. We are certainly satisfied with the state’s response in wanting to fix this law and we think that that has been accomplished through the agreement that we reached,” said Amiotte.

