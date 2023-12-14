Augustana gains split at Wayne State as women fall and men outscore Wildcats

WAYNE, NE (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana women fell at Wayne State despite Jennifer Aadlund’s 18 points as the Wildcats were 60-51 winners. Lauren Sees had 14 points for the Vikings. ugie drops to 1-7 overall and 1-5 in conference play.

And in the men’s game that was played first, Isaac Fink poured in 30 points in a 101-88 win for the Vikings who are now 6-5 for the year and 2-4 in the NSIC. Jadan Graves and Arhman Lewis each scored 21 points for Tom Billeter’s team.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.