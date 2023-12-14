Charter Revision Commission discusses city official salaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday night, the Charter Revision Commission in Sioux Falls held a meeting, and on the agenda was a discussion of the salary of elected officials.

Charter Revision Commission member Carl Sylstra made a formal recommendation in an early October meeting. Zylstra used language from other city governments like Omaha to propose an amendment to the chamber that would make the City Council responsible for setting pay for elected officials.

Compensation for elected officials has been an ongoing topic of discussion, with a measure to increase pay voted down by Sioux Falls residents in a recent election.

“The issue of compensation keeps coming up. That helped me understand looking at it from a structural point of view, there must be a flaw in the way we, the Charter, addressed these issues,” Zylstra explained.

At Wednesday’s meeting, two recommendations were brought to a vote by the commission. The proposal brought by Zylstra took out dollar amounts from the charter and left compensation up to the City Council to review or change.

“City government is way more complex than it was then, has way more employees, has way bigger budgets and yet, we’re compensating the council and the mayor exactly the same as we did then only as adjusted for inflation,” Zylstra said.

Opponents are worried about the council using this power to give themselves raises and expressed concern about public disapproval.

David Zokaites brought forward a proposal that lowered the mayor’s pay and raised council member pay while keeping the same process for those who change pay: the citizens.

“I get the feeling that City Council members themselves are grossly underpaid for the responsibility and the time commitment, and the mayor’s probably a little overpaid in comparison with other elected leaders from other areas. We can have a better representative government and more fair compensation,” Zokaites explained.

Both recommendations were brought to a vote and rejected. Zokaites’ was shot down in a 4-0 vote and Zylstra’s was rejected in a split vote.

Proposals needed all four votes to move on to the public election in April. The rejection leaves the discussion at square one.

“We could do that forever, keep changing it up, down, sideways, whatever, freezing it. All of those things as long as the voters have to approve by ballot any change, it’s going to be a very complex situation that we’re always going to be getting stuck in,” Zylstra said.

The commission goes through the charter thoroughly every other year, so the next time that they will go over the charter is in 2025. Zylstra is sure that some form of proposal about compensation will come up again.

