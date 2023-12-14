‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ returns for 27th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A holiday tradition in Sioux Falls will celebrate its 27th year at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in downtown Sioux Falls.

Christmas at the Cathedral combines music and performers taking a new look at the story of Christmas each year.

This year’s theme is “The Heavens Declare,” and looks at the nativity story from the perspective of one of the Magi.

Organizing the show requires a lot of work from a team of volunteers.

“We’re rehearsing, but we’re also rehearsing a lot off stage, going through lines, rethinking the script. Late last night around 11:00 p.m., Mark, Christopher, Larence and I were looking at edits, what feels good with the language to deliver scripture for the show,” said creative team member Apolonia Davalos.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck got a look behind the scenes

To find performance times and purchase tickets, hear to ccfesd.org.

