Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Davison County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested after hiring for sexual activity

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Davison County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for hiring for sexual activity, according to Mitchell Radio Group.

According to the Mitchell Radio Group, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday of possible illegal activity taking place by Corrections Sergeant Marco Mora. 

Because the allegation was made against an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, the Mitchell Police Department was brought in to investigate. 

Through the investigation, Mora was determined to have paid two females in Davison County for sex. 

Mora also admitted to paying several different women in other counties for sex. 

The Mitchell Radio Group reports that Mora was placed under arrest and booked into the Davison County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen
Man killed in hit-and-run near Beaver Creek
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going

Latest News

Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Thursday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
The guests enjoyed dinner with music and received some gifts provided by the St. Francis House.
Sioux Falls Cathedral hosts homeless residents for meal and music