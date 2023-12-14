Davison County Sheriff’s Office employee arrested after hiring for sexual activity

DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Davison County Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for hiring for sexual activity, according to Mitchell Radio Group.

According to the Mitchell Radio Group, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday of possible illegal activity taking place by Corrections Sergeant Marco Mora.

Because the allegation was made against an employee of the Sheriff’s Office, the Mitchell Police Department was brought in to investigate.

Through the investigation, Mora was determined to have paid two females in Davison County for sex.

Mora also admitted to paying several different women in other counties for sex.

The Mitchell Radio Group reports that Mora was placed under arrest and booked into the Davison County Jail.

