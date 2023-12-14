Avera Medical Minute
December 13th Plays of the Week

Top plays from last week in Basketball and Football
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota Valley’s Aubree Worden can fight through traffic, getting to the hoop for the score and the chance to make a three-point play.

The Skyforce’s Cole Swider has been making deep cuts in the lane as of late, doing so here and getting the shot to fall with contact.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s Memphis Bylander has no problem cutting back and to the left, taking a clear shot and nailing the buzzer beater three.

With time ticking down before halftime, Sioux Falls Christian’s Cooper Goodbary shoots the quick shot and buries the ball to increase the Chargers’ lead.

And our top spot this week goes to Northwestern’s Jalyn Gramstad and Michael Storey, making this throw through the window pane for a touchdown as the Red Raiders return to the NAIA National Championship.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

