DWU dominates 13th-ranked Dakota State at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The DWU Women’s basketball team got redemption in their matchup against ranked opponent, No. 13 Dakota State University at the Corn Palace this evening as the Tigers upset the Trojans 69-52. The Tigers played an outstanding game on the defensive end of the court as they forced 18 Trojan turnovers, blocked seven shots, and out rebounded DSU 46-39. Freshman Shalayne Nagel had a career-high five blocks in the contest and recorded a double-double with her 15 points and 10 rebounds. Emma Yost was one rebound shy of her own double-double and she ripped down nine rebounds and scored a game high 20 points as she continues her stellar freshman season. In the first matchup against the Trojans, the Tigers gave up 93 points, the most since the 2019 season. In tonight’s game, the Tigers held the Trojans 31% from the floor and held them to 26 points less than their season average.

Highlighted Player – Shalayne Nagel – 15 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks

Stat Leaders:

Points – Emma Yost (20)

Assists – Isabel Ihnen (4)

Rebounds – Shalayne Nagel (10)

Blocks – Shalayne Nagel (5)

Steals – Isabel Ihnen, Mya Wilson, Anna Campbell, Shalayne Nagel (2)

The two squads each opened the scoring with a three pointer, with Isabel Ihnen swishing the first shot for the Tigers. DSU would answer with their only three-point bucket in the quarter and stretch it out to a 9-8 lead Trojans. Halfway through the first quarter, Nagel subbed back into the contest and regained the lead for DWU with her smooth jumper from the short corner. This started a 19-0 run that went well into the 2nd quarter for the Tigers. Rylee Rosenquist would sink a pair of free throws and Emma Yost would score a layup to give DWU the 14-9 lead as the first quarter would end.

Morgan Edelman would start the second quarter scoring quickly as she drove to the rack for a layup. Edelman grabbed the defensive board on the next possession and outlet the pass the Ihnen who would hit a jump shot just inside the arc. This bucket bumped the Tigers lead to nine points before a minute had even passed in the second quarter. DWU would put up 29 points on the scoreboard before the Trojans would score their first point of the second quarter. The first DSU point came from a Caitlin Dyer free throw after she missed the first attempt with 3:28 remaining in the 2nd quarter. The first Trojans field goal wouldn’t come until there was 2:53 left in the before the halftime break. The Tigers held the Trojans scoreless for over ELEVEN MINUTES between the first and second quarters. The Tiger defense was too much for the Trojans as they only shot 14% in the second quarter and had given up 11 turnovers so far in the game. DWU would go into the break with a 36-17 lead after they thumped the Trojans 22-8 in the second quarter. Nagel had swatted five DSU shot attempts and Anna Campbell had also sent a shot into the stands.

In the third quarter, Emma Yost went to work for the Tigers offense. She would score 11 of the 23 total points in the quarter for DWU. With Yost drawing doubles and Ihnen hitting triples, DSU left others open. Grace Fryda subbed into the contest and buried a triple from the wing. Rosenquist would score a bucket and a pair of free throws in this quarter but was doing most of her work on the other end of the court. Rylee pulled down five rebounds, almost outrebounding the Trojans on her own. The Trojans started to get into a groove in the third, shooting 40% from the field and cut into the DWU lead to make it a 14-point game as the buzzer went off.

Going into the final quarter, the Tigers had dominated up to this point. This time, it was Nagels turn to score a majority of DWU’s points. Nagel would score eight of the ten points, going 4-for-5 from the floor and Yost added the other two for the Tigers. DSU rotated their bench into the game early in the fourth quarter and had their best quarter of the night, as they shot 54% and outscored the Tigers 17-10. It was too late for the Trojans though as DWU kept on breaking the press and found open shots for the two freshmen. Nagel and Yost would combine for 35 points, the No rebounds, and six blocked shots in the upset win at home over No. 13 Trojans.

Head-to-Head (Dakota State)

· The Tigers are 39-40 all-time against the Trojans with tonight’s upset victory.

Up Next

· Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball heads to warmer weather down in Miami Gardens, Florida for the 2023 Cruzin Classic to play two games on December 19 and 21.

