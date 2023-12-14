Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Five years ago on this day, a 40-year-old Hartford mother was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 70 near Boonesville, Missouri.

Melissa Peskey’s vehicle went into a median and crashed. Two children were inside the car, but were not harmed.

To this day, authorities have still not figured out who killed Peskey. There are still no suspects or persons of interest in this case.

But it is very much an active and urgent case, the Missouri State Highway Patrol told Dakota News Now this morning, as the road to solving it hit the five-year mile marker.

Investigators believe the shooting was not an accident, but instead a targeted attack, upholding their notion in early 2019 when they told Dakota News Now that whoever pointed a gun at Peskey and pulled the trigger intended to do so.

Since that fateful night five years ago, 234 leads have come in, but fewer than 30 new leads have arrived in the last two-and-a-half years.

It is a uniquely difficult case to solve.

“Little to no witnesses involved,” Missouri Highway Patrol public information officer Darrin Haslag said. “It’s a complex story. You know, she’s from another state traveling through our state.”

When Dakota News Now traveled to the scene of the crime in July 2021, a check with the MSHP showed nothing like this had happened before Peskey’s murder, and Haslag confirmed today he knows of nothing like it happening in the five years since. The one and only case of a driver being shot and killed on this stretch of interstate is Peskey.

“We have shootings on the interstates,” Haslag said. “A lot of the times that bleeds over something that happened before the event went on, whether it’d be, I’d say road rage or maybe a fight that broke out that spilled into a driving on the interstate.”

The MSHP has passed this case on to multiple agencies, including the FBI, to give it a fresh set of eyes, and at least 20 different investigators have looked into it.

Haslag said that the case has been such a perplexing puzzle to solve that it was even presented to investigators from all over the country at a recent FBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Program seminar in hopes there would be even more feedback. So far, all they’ve told him is Missouri investigators have done all they can.

The case has been spearheaded by the same lead investigator from the beginning. Haslag insists the three or four core investigators working on it are “very good, very hard-working investigators” who care deeply and take the burden of its unsolved status home with them.

“You wouldn’t be an investigator worth his weight if you didn’t care about your victims and their families,” Haslag said. “This bothers them. They’d love to put some closure to this and get some answers for Melissa’s family.”

Janelle Van Reisen was a close friend of Peskey. They shared the bond of having premature babies at about the same time. Van Reisen calls Melissa one of the sweetest, most caring souls you would ever meet, and can’t imagine why someone would shoot her and leave her dead off an interstate road.

“It still seems hard to believe a lot of days that somebody I love so dearly, that this happened to her,” Van Reisen told Dakota News Now for the story in July 2021.

She feels the same today as she did when Dakota News Now sat down with her two years ago.

”It’s hard to have that closure, knowing that the person or persons who did it is still out there living their life when my life and the life of everyone who knew and loved her has been changed forever,” Van Reisen said.

Sometimes, unsolved homicide cases become easier to solve as years go by because people who were previously unwilling to come forward with information finally do, Haslag said. As difficult as the Pesky investigation has been, he has not given up hope.

“We’ve got a lot of good investigators working on it,” Haslag said. “I feel good about their efforts they’ve put into it and these things can break open quick.”

Just over a year ago, Van Reisen posted on her Facebook page an announcement of a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of any person responsible for the murder.

If you have any insight regarding Melissa Peskey’s death, call the Missouri Highway Patrol at 573-751-1000.

Van Riesen’s biggest fear is that with time, people will forget about her friend — her smile and her good heart, and that she was murdered for a reason no one understands.

“Those of us who knew her and loved her I don’t think we’ll ever obviously forget her,” Van Reisen said in 2021. “I don’t want people to forget. I want a conclusion to this story.”

