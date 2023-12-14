Gift wrap booth donations help families in need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All month, an annual fundraiser for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety has been taking place at the Empire Mall.

Volunteers have been turning gifts into works of art while supporting the non-profit.

Children’s Home CEO Michelle Lavallee joined Dakota News Now to discuss the importance of the work the Children’s Home Shelter has on the community.

Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Children’s Home Foundation, Jon Mammenga, joined Dakota News Now to talk about how events like these help families in need.

Staci Kropuenske talked with us about the history of the gift wrap booth, a toy drive that’s helping families in the area, and the work that the volunteers put into the gift wrap booth.

