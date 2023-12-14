Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gift wrap booth donations help families in need

Gift wrap booth donations help families in need
Gift wrap booth donations help families in need(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All month, an annual fundraiser for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety has been taking place at the Empire Mall.

Volunteers have been turning gifts into works of art while supporting the non-profit.

Children’s Home CEO Michelle Lavallee joined Dakota News Now to discuss the importance of the work the Children’s Home Shelter has on the community.

Chief Philanthropy Officer for the Children’s Home Foundation, Jon Mammenga, joined Dakota News Now to talk about how events like these help families in need.

Staci Kropuenske talked with us about the history of the gift wrap booth, a toy drive that’s helping families in the area, and the work that the volunteers put into the gift wrap booth.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Super 8® by Wyndham
Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland bond vote
UPDATE: 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote fails
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an Eagle boy died after being struck by an SUV Sunday...
Cass County toddler dies after being hit, killed by SUV

Latest News

Gift wrap booth interview with Staci Kropuenske 2
Five years later, Melissa Peskey investigation continues
Gift wrap booth interview with Staci Kropuenske 1
Wednesday Evening's Forecast with the First Alert Weather Team