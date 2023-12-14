Jankes talks about final home game for SDSU Friday night in FCS semi's against Albany

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Friday night will be the final home game for South Dakota State seniors like the Janke Twins of Madison.

They have both contributed greatly to the success of the Jackrabbit football program during their time in Brookings and are both glad they made the decision to come back for a final year.

So how are they feeling this week, knowing that Friday’s FCS semi-final game against Albany will be their last game in their home state?

Jaxon Janke, SDSU Senior WR says, “You know it definitely hasn’t hit me quite yet. When I look back, SDSU is definitely the place that I turned into a man. I’ve matured here and I’ve made a lot of great memories with a ton of people that I’ll cherish forever. "

Jadon Janke, SDSU Senior WR says, “Yeah it didn’t really hit me until Monday night so yesterday when Coach Rogers got done with his speech he said let’s go punch our ticket to Frisco on Friday. And that’s when it hit me that this could be the last game of the season, definitely the last home game. But Frisco is within grasp right now. It means a lot to me all the fans that have come the last couple of years and the records they keep breaking which is awesome to see. Let’s go break another one.”

Jaxon is excited that it’s a Friday night game under the lights just like high school days. Hear more from them tomorrow night at 6:30 on KSFY on an abbreviated Road to Frisco show.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.