Local military organizations discuss National Wreaths Across America Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On December 16, millions of wreaths will be placed on doors in honor of those who serve and to remember the fallen.

National Wreaths Across America Day is an event held every December, in which millions of volunteers place millions of sponsored veterans’ wreaths at thousands of participating locations across the U.S. and abroad.

On Thursday, Dakota News Now was joined by Aaron Van Beek, CEO of Midwest Honor Flight; Erin Brown, the director of South Dakota Veteran Cemetary; and Capt. Denise Clement, Commander of Civil Air Patrol to discuss National Wreaths Across America Day more.

