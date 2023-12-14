Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local military organizations discuss National Wreaths Across America Day

National Wreaths Across America Day
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On December 16, millions of wreaths will be placed on doors in honor of those who serve and to remember the fallen.

National Wreaths Across America Day is an event held every December, in which millions of volunteers place millions of sponsored veterans’ wreaths at thousands of participating locations across the U.S. and abroad.

On Thursday, Dakota News Now was joined by Aaron Van Beek, CEO of Midwest Honor Flight; Erin Brown, the director of South Dakota Veteran Cemetary; and Capt. Denise Clement, Commander of Civil Air Patrol to discuss National Wreaths Across America Day more.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Man killed in hit-and-run near Beaver Creek
Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going

Latest News

ACLU reaches settlement agreement challenging SD vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
National Wreaths Across America Day
National Wreaths Across America Day
Throwback Thursday: Glidden Memorial Chapel
Throwback Thursday: Glidden Memorial Chapel