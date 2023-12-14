Man killed in hit-and-run near Beaver Creek

ROCK COUNTY, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Rock County responded to a call around noon on Wednesday of a possible dead body lying in a ditch on 141st Street north of Beaver Creek.

Officers discovered 76-year-old William Krotzer of Luverne dead at the scene. Officers determined he had been struck by what they believe is a newer model of Chevrolet Z71 pickup.

Krotzer’s vehicle was located with a flat tire about one mile east of where his body was discovered.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information on this incident contact them at 507-283-5000.

