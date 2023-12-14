Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography after fleeing Canada with kids

(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man caught at a Sturgis campground during the 2022 Rally and accused of bringing two kids into the country from Canada illegally enters a plea in federal court in Rapid City, on Dec. 13.

Benjamin Moore, 52, was also charged with possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to that Wednesday.

As part of a plea agreement, the charge of transportation of illegal aliens was dropped.

According to the factual basis statement in the case, Moore and the children’s mother were accused of taking the children from Canada to avoid prosecution and having the kids taken away and came into the United States by cutting through a barbed wire fence and driving into the US illegally in Montana.

When Moore and the children were found in Sturgis, he was also found with child pornography on his phone.

He faces up to ten years in prison when he’s sentenced.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Super 8® by Wyndham
Aberdeen man who founded Super 8, My Place hotels dies at 83
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Polls open for 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland bond vote
UPDATE: 2nd Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school bond vote fails

Latest News

A holiday tradition in Sioux Falls will celebrate its 27th year at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral...
‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ returns for 27th year
A holiday tradition in Sioux Falls will celebrate its 27th year at the St. Joseph’s Cathedral...
‘Christmas at the Cathedral’ returns for 27th year
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going
Gift wrap booth interview with Staci Kropuenske 2