Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Michigan court rejects challenges to Trump’s spot on 2024 primary ballot

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023,...
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Coralville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals said Thursday it won’t stop former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot, turning aside challenges from critics who argue that his role in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualifies him.

The court affirmed two lower court rulings without determining whether Trump falls under the insurrection clause in the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

“Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion, citing Michigan law.

The court further said Trump’s possible spot on a general election ballot was not ripe for consideration.

The two-sentence clause in the 14th Amendment has been used only a handful of times since the years after the Civil War. It’s likely that one of the lawsuits challenging Trump eventually will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the insurrection clause.

The Michigan court decision was similar to one from the Minnesota Supreme Court, which said Trump could stay on that state’s primary ballot there because the election is a party-run contest.

In one of the Michigan lawsuits, the anti-Trump plaintiffs included Bob LaBrant, a longtime Republican who was a lawyer and political strategist for decades at the state Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Crews respond to fire in Brandon
Crews respond to fire at medical marijuana dispensary in Brandon
Man killed in hit-and-run near Beaver Creek
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going

Latest News

The Los Angeles Zoo shared the news that a male ocelot kitten was born at the park earlier...
‘He’s brave and curious’: Zoo reveals new baby ocelot kitten
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic...
Congress departs without a deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate will work next week
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending