Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is having problems communicating with its spacecraft Voyager 1.

It involves the spacecraft’s flight data system’s telecommunications unit.

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.

No science or engineering data is being returned to Earth.

NASA said commands have been sent for the 46-year-old spacecraft to restart the flight data system, but no usable data has returned.

It could take weeks for engineers to determine the underlying cause of the issue, NASA said.

Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, are the longest-operating spacecraft in history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen
Man killed in hit-and-run near Beaver Creek
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
The unnamed painted dog pups, currently identified as Blue, Red, and Orange for the colors the...
Zoo welcomes 3 endangered African painted dog pups with special help from a golden retriever
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales rise 0.3% in November as Americans hit gas rather than brakes on spending
A day to remember the fallen, and honor service members.
Local military organizations discuss National Wreaths Across America Day
National Wreaths Across America Day
National Wreaths Across America Day