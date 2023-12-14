Northern wrestlers headed to Midwest Classic in Indianapolis

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern wrestlers are off to compete in the 44th Annual Midwest Classic in Indianapolis this weekend along with other teams from the region and country. 51 Division II teams will be there and it’s a chance for Rocky and his guys to see where they are at early in the season. 20 of the top 25 teams in D-II will be there.

Plus it’s a fun road trip for the 10 wrestlers who will make the trip from Aberdeen.

NSU Wrestling Coach Rocky Burkett says, “I think coming in there and being prepared and really just trying to treat it as kind of a mini National Tournament. Where there is a 2-day weigh-in. Up to 8 place and really you’re just going to see some tough competition. Every match is going to be tough.”

Teagan Block, NSU Wrestler says, “Really good competition. Some east coast teams, some west coast teams that we don’t see at the opens around here. It’s again a really good experience for our guys to pick out our weak points. And see in Indy what we need to work on to achieve our goals.”

It’s remarkable what Rocky has done with this program when you consider that it almost went away. He has them nationally ranked much of the time and competing in events like this.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.