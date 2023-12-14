Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pedestrian hit and killed in Deadwood crash

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man died following a single-vehicle car crash in Deadwood Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 6:23 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety states that a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was driving west toward Deadwood and traveled through the intersection of 14A and Main Street, striking a 38-year-old male pedestrian attempting to cross 14A in a crosswalk.

The 26-year-old female driver of the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was not injured.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

The 38-year-old male pedestrian was transported via Life Flight to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Man killed in hit-and-run near Beaver Creek
Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going

Latest News

ACLU reaches settlement agreement challenging SD vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
A day to remember the fallen, and honor service members.
Local military organizations discuss National Wreaths Across America Day
National Wreaths Across America Day
National Wreaths Across America Day