Pedestrian hit and killed in Deadwood crash

DEADWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man died following a single-vehicle car crash in Deadwood Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 6:23 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety states that a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was driving west toward Deadwood and traveled through the intersection of 14A and Main Street, striking a 38-year-old male pedestrian attempting to cross 14A in a crosswalk.

The 26-year-old female driver of the 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe was not injured.

She was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

The 38-year-old male pedestrian was transported via Life Flight to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The names of those involved will not be released until family members have been notified.

