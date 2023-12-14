Sioux Falls street closed due to police standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement closed parts of 12th Street in Sioux Falls on Thursday as they attempted to end a standoff with a woman who threatened the use of a weapon.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was looking to serve a warrant to a woman in her 40s on the 400 block of N. Holly Ave. The woman had warrants for aggravated assault, a no-contact or protection order violation, and possession of controlled substances.

As law enforcement was serving the warrant, the woman began making comments about having a weapon and threatening to harm another adult and a child that were in the residence. The relationship among the three is unknown.

The Sheriff’s office then backed off and called for assistance from the SWAT team and negotiators because of the threat. The other adult and child were able to get out of the home and to a safe place.

At this point in time, law enforcement has not been able to get the woman to come out of the home. Negotiators are working to get the woman to leave the home peacefully.

“Obviously, the whole goal of this is for her to come out and turn herself in and have no incidents and everything ended peacefully,” said Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

12th Street has been closed from Lincoln Avenue to Western Avenue out of caution. Law enforcement has no specific information on exactly what type of weapon the woman had.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

“I don’t have any idea of how long this is going to take place. We’ve seen these types of situations, they resolve within a matter of minutes. You may have 20 to 30 minutes, sometimes they go on for hours,” said Officer Clemens.

