Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames

The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - Late Wednesday evening, on Dec. 13, a fire was reported at the Sugar Shack off of Highway 385 near Silver City.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the structure up in flames.

Volunteer and fire departments came from a two-county area to help battle the blaze into the early morning, on Thursday, Dec. 14.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to fatal collision in Sioux Falls
UPDATE: Sioux Falls man identified as pedestrian killed by school bus
A St. Peter man died after a multi-car collision on Highway 169. The collision resulted in a...
Names released in fatal crash near Beresford
Man killed in hit-and-run near Beaver Creek
Three vehicles stolen overnight in Aberdeen
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going
Five years after she was shot dead, Melissa Peskey investigation still going

Latest News

ACLU reaches settlement agreement challenging SD vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
ACLU Reaches settlement agreement challenging South Dakota’s vanity plate law
A day to remember the fallen, and honor service members.
Local military organizations discuss National Wreaths Across America Day
National Wreaths Across America Day
National Wreaths Across America Day
Throwback Thursday: Glidden Memorial Chapel
Throwback Thursday: Glidden Memorial Chapel