Throwback Thursday: Glidden Memorial Chapel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Throwback Thursday, Lori Kent with the Local Lou podcast highlights the Glidden Memorial Chapel, which lies on the oldest operating cemetery in Sioux Falls.

Lori also brought Matt Gage, the Mt. Pleasant Glidden Memorial Executive Director to talk about the Glidden Memorial Chapel in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetary.

The Glidden Memorial Chapel was built in 1924 for Daniel and Josephine Glidden, who moved to Sioux Falls in 1878. The couple had a big impact on Sioux Falls’ roots and they died in 1920 and 1921, respectively.

You can donate toward preserving the Mt. Pleasant Cemetary and the Glidden Memorial Chapel here.

