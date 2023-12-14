USD women score 100 against Mount Marty and improve to 8-3

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the first time in 53 seasons of South Dakota women’s basketball history, the Coyotes surpassed triple digits in back-to-back games.

The Coyotes put the pedal down midway through the first quarter and never let off the gas, rolling to a 100-35 victory over Mount Marty on Wednesday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (8-3) has won five straight by an average margin of 34 points during the stretch.

The Coyotes had a balanced attack with three players in double-figures. Junior guard Kendall Holmes led the way with a season-high 16 points, swishing four 3-pointers. Junior guard Grace Larkins added 15 points and six assists. Fourth-year sophomore center Natalie Mazurek followed up Sunday’s career game with 13 points tonight on 6-of-7 shooting.

Mount Marty (3-8) was led by Haley Meyer’s 11 points as the only Lancer to reach double-digits.

South Dakota ended the first half on a 23-2 run, including a stretch of 18 unanswered points, to lead 53-16 at the intermission.

The Coyotes came out red hot in the third quarter, making 68.8 percent (11-of-16) from the floor with the help of finding more post touches and scoring around the rim. Mazurek scored nine of her 13 points in the frame.

South Dakota shot 46.8 percent overall (36-of-77) in the game and made 34.2 percent (13-of-38) from behind the arc. The Coyotes also shared the ball well, accumulating 28 assists on 36 made field goals. Freshman guard Olivia Kieffer dished out a career high seven, Larkins handed out six and fifth-year junior guard Alexi Hempe gave out five assists.

The Coyotes also scored 25 second-chance points in the game off 17 offensive rebounds. Kieffer – who’s stat line included eight points, seven assists and six rebounds – fought for five rebounds off the offensive glass.

South Dakota returns to action Saturday with a road game at UT Martin in Tennessee. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Game recap courtesy USD Athletics

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.