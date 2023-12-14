Warmer and a little breezy today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The wind has switched to a more southerly direction which will warm us up for the rest of the week. We’ll see many highs this afternoon in the 40s and 50s. It will be a little breezy today for most of us. South wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible, especially this afternoon.

There will be a slight chance of a light rain/snow mix that moves in through the eastern parts of the area today, but any precipitation that falls would be incredibly light and not impact travel at all. Our 10 Day Forecast is looking mainly dry. This weekend we’ll be in the 40s for highs with more sunshine.

The precipitation trend is looking to keep us pretty dry as our chances for a white Christmas continue to slowly dwindle. We may see a few showers by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.